Thomas J. Luoma, 74, of Lunenburg, died August 27, 2020, after being stricken ill. He was born November 17, 1945, in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late Eino and Aili (Ahola) Luoma. Thomas served in the US Coast Guard 1964 - 1968, attaining rank of Seaman Third Class. He received the National Defense Medal, The Good Conduct Medal and Expert Rifleman. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed these pastimes with his cousin Bernie Ahola
Thomas owned and operated Mr. Tom's Beauty Salon in Fitchburg for many years.
Tom is survived by his fiancee, Jane Trudeau of Lunenburg, Jane's Children; Gerald Trudeau of Sterling, MA, Michael Trudeau and his wife Wendy of Charlton, Scott Trudeau and his wife Jennifer of Lunenburg, grandchildren; Jeffrey Trudeau and Marie, Amber Trudeau, Michael Trudeau of the USMC, William Trudeau and Ashley Trudeau. Tom also leaves his son Richard Luoma,
Calling Hours
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA.
