Thomas J. Luoma
1945 - 2020
Owner - Mr. Tom's Beauty Salon

Lunenburg

Thomas J. Luoma, 74, of Lunenburg, died August 27, 2020, after being stricken ill. He was born November 17, 1945, in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late Eino and Aili (Ahola) Luoma. Thomas served in the US Coast Guard 1964 - 1968, attaining rank of Seaman Third Class. He received the National Defense Medal, The Good Conduct Medal and Expert Rifleman. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed these pastimes with his cousin Bernie Ahola

Thomas owned and operated Mr. Tom's Beauty Salon in Fitchburg for many years.

Tom is survived by his fiancee, Jane Trudeau of Lunenburg, Jane's Children; Gerald Trudeau of Sterling, MA, Michael Trudeau and his wife Wendy of Charlton, Scott Trudeau and his wife Jennifer of Lunenburg, grandchildren; Jeffrey Trudeau and Marie, Amber Trudeau, Michael Trudeau of the USMC, William Trudeau and Ashley Trudeau. Tom also leaves his son Richard Luoma,

Calling Hours

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
September 2, 2020
Tom was a great neighbor and a friend. He will be missed.
