of Fitchburg, MA; 67FitchburgThomas J. "TJ" Whitney, 67 of Fitchburg, MA passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 25,2020.TJ was born September 24,1953 in Fitchburg, MA ,son of Thomas J. Whitney Sr. and the late Dorothy (Johnston) Whitney. He was raised in Fitchburg and lived here all of his life. He worked for Xarras Painters for many years before he retired. He was a member of the DC 35 in Roslindale.He was a life member of the Eastwood Club in Fitchburg, MA . TJ was always working and loved to work around his home. He had many friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Carrie L. (Scavelli) Whitney, his sons, Jeff J.Whitney and wife Suzanne of Fitchburg, MA and Joseph T. Whitney and wife Carla of Revere, MA, his father Thomas J. Whitney Sr. , four grandchildren, Thomas, Isabelle, Andrew, and Alexander , his sisters, Norma Whitney of New Hampshire, Kathryn Whitney-Phaneuf of Fitchburg, and Shelly Peasha of Fitchburg along with several nieces and nephews.At his request there are no planned funeral services or calling hours.