of Leominster; 67
LEOMINSTER
Thomas M. Brown, 67 years old, of Leominster, died Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 in UMass Memorial ~ University Campus Worcester after a long battle with declining health.
Thomas was born October 23, 1952 in Concord, MA. He was predeceased by his parents Edmond and Madeline (Granberg) Brown of Acton, MA. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Roberta M. (Poitras) Brown of Leominster. He leaves behind two sons Jeremy T. Brown and his wife Amanda of Gardner, MA and his son Benjamin Brown of Fitchburg, MA. Thomas leaves behind two brothers; Edmond Brown of Leominster, MA; David Brown of Winchendon, MA; two sisters; Judy Brown of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jean Infante of Lancaster, MA.
Thomas' funeral will be held on Tuesday, January, 21st from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a 11 am funeral mass in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St. Leominster. Burial is private. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Holy Family of Nazareth Parish Rectory Building fund in Thomas' name. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020