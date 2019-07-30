|
Fitchburg
Thomas N. Stagios, 93 of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon July 28, 2019 in his home after a brief illness, with his caregivers Amy, Rhea, and Karen at his side.
He was born November 27, 1925 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Nicholas and Olga (Zekos) Stagios, and lived in Fitchburg, MA all of his life.
Tom attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School, class of 1943.
Upon his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Gunason during WW2. He received the European-African- Middle Eastern Theatre Medal, The Philippine Liberation Medal and American Theatre Medal and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Tom had worked for General Electric and the former General Mills Co. both in Fitchburg, MA.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
He is survived by his cousins, Anthony Zekos and wife Dorothy of Davie, Florida, Elissa (Zekos) Mycofsky and her husband Jake of Wayland, MA, and Philip Zekos and his wife Allison of Canton, MA. Tom also leaves two nieces, Natalie (Zekos) Grenier and her husband Tim and their daughters, Genevieve and Giuliana, Lea Mycofsky, and Zoe Zekos, one nephew Nicholas Zekos and his wife Gabriela and their daughter Penelope. Tom could always be caught with a smile on his face speaking about Genevieve, Penelope, and Giuliana, as they were his pride and joy. Tom was also Godfather to several Godchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Peontak in 2016, and his brother-in-law Carl Roy Peontak in 2004. His family would like to extend a special Thank You to his caregivers, Amy Therrien and her girls, Rhea and Karen.
His funeral will be held on Friday August 2, 2019, with a funeral service at 11:30 am, in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday morning August 2, 2019 at the church from 10 until 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St. Fitchburg, MA 01420. Interment with Military Honors.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 30, 2019