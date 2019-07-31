|
|
of Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg
Thomas N. Stagios, 93, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon July 28, 2019, in his home after a brief illness, with his caregivers Amy, Rhea, and Karen at his side.
He was born November 27, 1925 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Nicholas and Olga (Zekos) Stagios, and lived in Fitchburg, MA all his life.
Tom graduated from Fitchburg High School with the Class of 1943.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Gunason during WWII. He received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Medal, The Philippine Liberation Medal and American Theatre Medal and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Tom had worked at General Electric and the General Mills Co.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
He is survived by cousins: Anthony T. Zekos and wife Dorothy of Davie, FL, Elissa (Zekos) Mycofsky and husband Jake of Wayland, MA, Philip Zekos and wife Allison of Canton, MA, Natalie (Zekos) Grenier and husband Tim and daughters, Genevieve and Giuliana, Nicholas Zekos and wife Gabriela and daughter, Penelope, Leah Mycofsky and Zoe Zekos.
Tom could always be caught with a smile on his face speaking about Genevieve, Penelope, and Giuliana, as they were his pride and joy. Tom was also Godfather to several Godchildren. Tom enjoyed having lunch with his friends, Ernie Stathis, John and Mark Murray.
He was predeceased by his sister, Judy (Stagios) Peontak in 2016 and his brother-in-law, Carl Roy Peontak in 2004.
His family would like to extend a special Thank You to his caregivers, Amy, Rhea and Karen.
Stagios
His funeral will be held on Friday August 2 ,2019, with a funeral service at 11:30 am, in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday morning August 2, 2019 at the church from 10 until 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Lavery-Chartrand-Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
View the online memorial for Thomas N. Stagios
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 31, 2019