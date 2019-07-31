Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1319 Main St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1319 Main St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stagios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas N. Stagios


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas N. Stagios Obituary
of Fitchburg, MA

Fitchburg

Thomas N. Stagios, 93, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon July 28, 2019, in his home after a brief illness, with his caregivers Amy, Rhea, and Karen at his side.

He was born November 27, 1925 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Nicholas and Olga (Zekos) Stagios, and lived in Fitchburg, MA all his life.

Tom graduated from Fitchburg High School with the Class of 1943.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Gunason during WWII. He received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Medal, The Philippine Liberation Medal and American Theatre Medal and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Tom had worked at General Electric and the General Mills Co.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

He is survived by cousins: Anthony T. Zekos and wife Dorothy of Davie, FL, Elissa (Zekos) Mycofsky and husband Jake of Wayland, MA, Philip Zekos and wife Allison of Canton, MA, Natalie (Zekos) Grenier and husband Tim and daughters, Genevieve and Giuliana, Nicholas Zekos and wife Gabriela and daughter, Penelope, Leah Mycofsky and Zoe Zekos.

Tom could always be caught with a smile on his face speaking about Genevieve, Penelope, and Giuliana, as they were his pride and joy. Tom was also Godfather to several Godchildren. Tom enjoyed having lunch with his friends, Ernie Stathis, John and Mark Murray.

He was predeceased by his sister, Judy (Stagios) Peontak in 2016 and his brother-in-law, Carl Roy Peontak in 2004.

His family would like to extend a special Thank You to his caregivers, Amy, Rhea and Karen.

Stagios

His funeral will be held on Friday August 2 ,2019, with a funeral service at 11:30 am, in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday morning August 2, 2019 at the church from 10 until 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Lavery-Chartrand-Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Thomas N. Stagios
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now