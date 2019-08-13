|
|
of Fitchburg
Fitchburg
Thomas P. Foote, 36, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Thomas was born in Boston to Myron D. Foote and Marry (Wentworth) Foote. Thomas is survived by his wife Nicole (Ricker) Foote, two daughters Rylee L. Foote, Lillian G. Foote, two brothers Myron D. Foote Jr. sister-in-law Susy, Daniel C. Foote sister-in-law Vanessa, two sisters Rachel E. Foote, and Mary E. Philbrook and brother-in-law Howard. Thomas graduated from Fitchburg State University and graduated with a Bachelors' degree in Business and was a bank manager at the Roll Stone Bank and Trust. Thomas enjoyed sports such as football and baseball.
Foote
A celebration of life will be on Sunday, August 18th, at 11:00, at The Seventh Day Adventist Church, 41 Cross Street Leominster, MA. 01453. Burial will be at a later time.
View the online memorial for Thomas P. Foote
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019