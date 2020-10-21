of Ayer
Thomas P. Horgan, Jr., 58, of Ayer, died Saturday evening, October 17, 2020, in the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
Tom was born in Ayer, on September 30, 1962 a son of the late Thomas P. Horgan, Sr. He graduated from Ayer High School and attended Mt. Wachusett Community College where he served on the student senate at both schools.
In recent years he worked as tour guide in the City of Boston. He also worked as a clerk for the Massachusetts court system and was a ski instructor at Mt. Wachusett.
Tom served as the Town Moderator, was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Leominster and the Ayer Gun and Sportsmen's Club. He volunteered at Nashoba Hospital and the Ayer Little League program. He was active in Boy Scouts. Tom had a passion for history and politics on both the local and national levels and was an ardent Dukakis supporter. Tom also served in the Massachusetts National Guard.
He leaves his mother, Anne C. (Hurley) Horgan of Shirley; his brother, Sean W. Horgan of Shirley; two sister, Carleen A. Horgan of Phoenix, AZ and Sheila L. Horgan of Bon Aqua, TN.
Tom's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Jim Stehn for his care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 234 Barnum Rd, Devens, MA 01434.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Ayer. Per Tom's wishes there will be no calling hours.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com View the online memorial for Thomas P. Horgan Jr.