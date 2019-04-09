Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Silver Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Robert "Bob" Silver

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Robert "Bob" Silver

of Lunenburg; 80



Bob was born in Waltham, MA on November 16, 1938, the eldest child of Thomas Leo Silver and Sarah Agnes (McEachern) Silver "Aggie. He had a genetic condition, retinitis pigmentosa, blindness. Until his late teens he had some sight and retained a visual memory throughout his life. He loved the color blue.



Bob moved to Fitchburg in 1967 to work in the dark room at Berkey Photo and was the shop steward for the local union. He left Berkey when the company closed. Bob was fiercely self-reliant and maintained his own home on Almont Road until moving to Lunenburg in 2004. He loved to "explore" and could often be seen walking about Fitchburg with his cane. Bob was fortunate to have had devoted reader volunteers and was able to attain both a masters and a bachelors in counseling from Fitchburg State University.



He worked as an employment counselor for the MA Division of the Blind and also did private counseling before retirement. Bob loved history, and classical music and was a devoted fan of the Celtics, the Patriots and the Sox.



Tom leaves many close friends including fellow members of the Leominster Church of Christ. He is survived by his two adopted sons William Silver of Worcester and Thomas Silver of Florida; his sister Beverly A. (Silver) Guay and her husband Rene Guay of Memphis TN; his sister June A. (Silver) Riddle and her husband Frank Riddle of Lunenburg; his niece Belinda (Guay) Ball and nephew Jeremy Ball of Memphis; his niece Jennifer (Riddle) Aronow and her husband Seth Aronow of Fitchburg; His nephew Damian Riddle and his wife Cheryl (O'Connell) Riddle of Lunenburg and his two beloved grand-nephews Camden Thomas Riddle and Ian Maxwell Aronow. His younger brother, Michael Joseph Silver of Framingham passed in 2002.



A celebration of life will be held at the Leominster Church of Christ, 592 West Street, Leominster at 10 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Leominster Church of Christ. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries