Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernards Parish at St. Camillus Church
333 Mechanic St.
Fitchburg, MA
Timothy Michael Thibeault Obituary
former resident of Fitchburg, MA; 30

Timothy Michael Thibeault, 30, passed away on Wednesday, October 9th. Tim, a former resident of Fitchburg, MA, resided in Manchester, NH.

Tim was born at Leominster Hospital on August 25th, 1989, to Kenneth and Suzette (Cote) Thibeault. Tim attended Fitchburg High School, Becker College, and Fitchburg State University, where he studied journalism. Tim was an avid writer and wrote for the Sentinel and Enterprise and Real Sport. Tim was extremely passionate about all sports and knew every statistic possible. He especially enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots.

Tim proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for over five years. He earned several medals including Sharpshooter and Company Achievement. Tim was a hard worker and most recently worked for his family's business as a carpenter. When Tim wasn't working he enjoyed playing hockey, hiking, listening to music and relaxing with his beloved dogs, Molly and Cody.

Tim leaves behind his parents, grandmothers Doris Thibeault and Ethel Cote, brothers Nicholas J. Thibeault of Manchester NH and Mathew J. Thibeault of Baldwinville MA, Mathew's wife Emily Thibeault and children Eva and Cade, sister Sarah A. Thibeault of Boston MA, and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Thibeault

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 16 in St. Bernards Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Calling hours are from 4-7 Tuesday, October 15 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 12, 2019
