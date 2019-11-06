Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Winchendon, MA
Timothy P. Brothers 67


1951 - 2019
Fitchburg

Timothy P. Brothers, 67, passed away on November 4, in Leominster Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born in Boston, MA on December 22, 1951, a son of the late Alfred and Marguerite (DeMarco) Brothers. After High School, Timothy enlisted in the US Air Force, where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge.

He worked for the Town of Brookline for a few years before retiring from the Post Office as a letter carrier for over 30 years.

He served as Adjutant with the DAV and Treasurer for the Fitchburg Veteran's Council.

Timothy loved antiquing and searching for treasures with his metal detector. He enjoyed vacationing and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Janet K. Reese-Brothers; children, Patrick Brothers, David Brothers, and Jeannine Brothers. He is also survived by his siblings, Stephen Brothers, Lorraine O'Neil, Francis Brothers, Joyce Teahan, and Jeffrey Brothers; many nieces and nephews.

Timothy was predeceased by his sister Maureen Gibbons.

Brothers

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, November 7, from 5-8pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, November 8 at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2pm in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019
