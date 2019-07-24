|
Todd M. Guest, 54 passed away on Monday, July 22 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. Todd was born on September 8, 1964 in Fitchburg a son of Lorraine (Vendette) Guest and the late Elmer Guest who passed in 2018.
Besides mother he is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Todd was actively involved at the Arc of Opportunity in Fitchburg participating in many events. He had a great passion for basketball. Todd was loved by all who knew him.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday, July 26 in St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4-7 on Thursday, July 25 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 24, 2019