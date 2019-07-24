Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church
333 Mechanic St
Fitchburg, MA
Todd M. Guest


1964 - 2019
Todd M. Guest Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Todd M. Guest, 54 passed away on Monday, July 22 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. Todd was born on September 8, 1964 in Fitchburg a son of Lorraine (Vendette) Guest and the late Elmer Guest who passed in 2018.

Besides mother he is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Todd was actively involved at the Arc of Opportunity in Fitchburg participating in many events. He had a great passion for basketball. Todd was loved by all who knew him.

Guest

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday, July 26 in St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4-7 on Thursday, July 25 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 24, 2019
