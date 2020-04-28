|
Lunenburg
Todd V. Rivers 58, of Lunenburg, MA passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, with his loved ones by his side.
He was born in Fitchburg, MA December 31,1961 son of the late Philip and Carol (Melanson) Rivers and was raised in Fitchburg. He graduated from Notre Dame High School Class of 1979, where he played football. He went on to receive his Associates Degree at Mt. Wachusett Community College. He furthered his football interests through youth football coaching and was a forever football fan at all levels. Todd and his family lived several years is Ashby and Ashburnham before moving to his current residence in Lunenburg.
Todd was the owner of Todd Rivers Inc. for thirty-eight years and held licenses in real estate, building and construction. His construction career included work in the commercial and residential industries in addition to the building and rehabbing of multiple homes. Todd's interests included a variety of antique cars, muscle cars and motorcycles particularly corvettes and Harley Davidsons. He enjoyed traveling to beaches and to the Caribbean, often vacationing in Aruba.He especially enjoyed his lake home which he built for family fun and enjoyment with his many friends. He was well known for his 4th of July parties and over the top firework displays.
Todd was "one of a kind" full of life. He will be remembered for his huge wonderful personality. A true friend to many, with a great sense of humor, an easy smile, laugh and of course a story to tell. He was a strong, genuine, standup "good guy". Most important to Todd was the love for his family and lifelong friendships. He had a special bond with those who worked with him considering them his extended family.
The influence that Todd had on those that met him was everlasting. He gave so much to so many, always extending a helping hand with generosity and kindness. Todd's life was abundant, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Pamela J. (St. Martin) Rivers, his son Joshua P. Rivers and his wife Kara of Aldie, VA, his daughter Samantha E. Rivers of Boston, MA, brothers Mark and wife Josephine Rivers of Fitchburg, MA and Gregory and wife Mary Rivers of Lunenburg MA,grandson Grayson, his mother-in-law, Jilda St. Martin and several brother and sister in-laws. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter Elaina E. Rivers, his brothers, Scott and Timothy, and his sister Deborah.
Funeral services will be private due to current restrictions. He will be Interred in St. Bernard's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to a .
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director-Owner. Visit WWW.LCAFH.COM to leave a personal message or thought.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020