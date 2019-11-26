|
of Townsend
TOWNSEND
Traci-Lyn Mercier, 39, of Townsend, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at University of Massachusetts - Memorial Medical Center.
Traci-Lyn was born in Lowell, July 26, 1980, the daughter of Paul and Annette (Ingraham) Mercier and was a lifelong Townsend resident.
Traci-Lyn participated in Special Olympics and excelled in the wheelchair racing and bowling events.
In addition to her parents, she leaves three brothers, Robert Mercier and his wife, Susan of Londonderry, NH, Patrick Mercier and his wife, Ryanne, of Gardner, Michal Mercier and his wife, Sylvia of Leominster; four nieces, Chloe Mercier, Leah Mercier, Natalie Mercier, Audrina Mercier and a nephew, Xander Mercier.
Traci-Lyn's family will receive family and friends at visitation period 6-8
PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street
(Rte. 119) Townsend Center.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019