Trey Anthony Mahone, 25, passed away on August 17, 2020 in Worcester, MA.
Trey was born on July 21, 1995 in Leominster, MA, the son of Patrick and Teri (Hughes) Mahone.
Trey attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School where he was part of both the track and field team and the football team.
Trey was overflowing with God given gifts. He enjoyed listening to and creating music, dancing, drawing, fishing, cracking jokes and whipping up snacks in the kitchen. Most important to Trey was spending time with his children and family; the people he loved the very most. Trey struggled with unhanding the grips of pain and mental illness throughout his life, but despite the imperfection he had a light in him that could be seen from a mile away. Although that light is no longer shining on earth- it can be seen in all of those that he left behind.
He is survived by his three sons, Kayden Martinez, Isaac Boudreau, Brendan Mahone. One brother Patrick Mahone, Jr., and four sisters Shaunice Mahone, Olivia Mahone, Sade Mahone and Sophia Mahone all of Fitchburg, two nieces Olivia Mahone, Aaliyah Mahone, and one nephew Patrick Mahone, III. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Trey was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Henry and Martha Hughes, and paternal grandparents, Doc and Primma Rosebud Mahone, Godmother Tonya Collins, and several aunts and uncles.
A calling hour with social distancing and masks required will be held on Saturday morning from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M in the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St.. For condolences, and messages, please visit boskfuneralhome.com
