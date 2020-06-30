Tyrone B. Mitchell
1942 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Tyrone B. Mitchell, 78 years old, of Leominster, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Pegues of Brooklyn, New York, his daughter Maxine Williams of Ozark, Alabama; son James Jones of Fitchburg, and his companion Yokey Baez of Leominster, sister Dorothy Mitchell of Leominster; brother Augustine Mitchell of Haverhill; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (Jones) Mitchell in 1999, sisters Wychetta Sherrell in 2007 and Viola Mitchell in 2012, and brother Alfonzo Mitchell in 2010.

Tyrone was born April 24, 1942 in Besoco, West Virginia, son of James C. and Mildred (Smith) Mitchell and had lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Leominster 4 years ago. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran and was a former Deacon at the First Church of God In Christ in Fitchburg. Tyrone had worked at Tucker Mfg and Digital Computer Company.

Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
