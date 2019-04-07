Valentine Stanley Miller Jr.

of Fitchburg



FITCHBURG - Valentine Stanley Miller Jr., 30 years old of Fitchburg, passed away at home Friday April 5th, 2019. He is survived by his Father, Valentine Miller, Sr., his Mother Pheobe Miller, his sister Betsy Batchelder, his brother Neil Stanley, and several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles & cousins. His other siblings Jack and Christine Miller have since passed.



Valentine was born March 16th 1989 at Leominster Hospital, Leominster MA.



Valentine was good hearted and lovable and his mother was his number one fan. He had the best smile and his laugh was contagious. He enjoyed being with his cousins and his family. He also loved his work.



" We never thought there would be an ending with a love that was strong enough to make you stay"



MILLER - A service will be held on Wednesday April 10th, at 10:00 am, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg MA, followed by the burial at Evergreen Cemetery Leominster. Calling hours are Tuesday April 9th, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm, in the funeral home.