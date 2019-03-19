|
Valerie F. Dupill, 75
Of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG - Valerie G. Dupill, 75, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Highlands Rehab in Fitchburg.
Valerie was born in Rumford, Maine on January 28, 1944. She was predeceased by her parents John and Alice (Richardson) Dupill. She worked at Arrow Shirt Company and Delisle Fashions, and was a volunteer at Our Father's Table for 5 years.
She attended Mount Wachusett College, majoring in a two-year course in Environmental Science and Wastewater Treatment.
Valerie was a Seventh Day Adventist and read her bible every day. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, mountain climbing, and swimming. She also loved animals, playing guitar, going to the beach, and dining out.
She leaves a brother John Dupill, Jr., her beloved aunt Beverly, and several cousins in Maine. She also leaves a close friend, Addie Galli.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Hanover, Maine.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019