LEOMINSTER
Vanessa Piermarini, 60 years old of Leominster, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center-Memorial Campus in Worcester surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son Robert A. DiMarzio and grandson Giovanni D. DiMarzio of Leominster; sister Valorie Reed of Leominster; brother and sister in law Anthony J. and Sandra Piermarini of Sebring, Florida and brother James J. Piermarini of Lancaster, Ma. many loving nieces, nephews: Jack Reed, Amanda Reed, TJ Piermarini, Tommy Piermarini, Gregory Piermarini, Alyssa Piermarini, Jimi Piermarini, Andrew Piermarini, Ashley Piermarini. Vanessa was born December 9, 1959 in Leominster, daughter of Anthony L. and Josephine P. (Emma) Piermarini and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1978. She leaves many family members, cousins and friends.
Vanessa was a strong and independent woman with a fierce love for her son Bobby and grandson Giovanni. Vanessa "Nonna" loved cherished the time she spent with Giovanni. She enjoyed spending time with her favorite sister Valorie working on crafts and preparing for the holidays and more. She spent many of her summers in York Beach, Maine or camping and swimming at Spec Pond. She found great pleasure in visiting with her Aunts and cousins in Florida and those that lived in the Leominster area. Vanessa's nieces, nephews and cousins enjoyed her passion, fiery spirit, and generosity at family gatherings. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her and loved her.
Vanessa worked as a chef in local restaurants and had been active in the Salvation Army for several years. She practiced her faith and volunteered her time and expertise during her mission to Haiti to support the beautiful Haitian people. Vanessa's faith in God brought comfort knowing that she would be with her loved ones once again with the assurance of eternal life.
Services and burial in St. Leo's Cemetery will be private.