FITCHBURG - Vera (Salalaiko) Cadieux, 90, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019, in the Highlands.



Vera was born in Chelmsford on January 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Mikolia and Marcella Salalaiko and has lived in Fitchburg for most of her life.



She graduated with the Class of 1946 from Fitchburg High School.



Vera was longtime member of St. Joseph's parish and volunteered for the . She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Her husband Robert D. Cadieux died in 2016. She leaves her two daughters, Jody A. Cadieux of Fitchburg and Debra M. Raymond of Baldwinsville; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter and several nephews and nieces.



In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a son, Robert M. Cadieux who died in 2015.



A graveside service will be held in the Pieta Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019