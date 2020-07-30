1/1
Veronica T. Brown
1931 - 2020
LUNENBURG-Veronica T. (Wright) Brown, 89, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at River Terrace Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Lancaster.

Veronica was the beloved wife of the late Carlton D. Brown who died in 2013.

She is survived by her son, David Brown of Lunenburg, and her brother Raymond Wright of North Haverhill, NH.

Veronica was born in Franklin, NH to the late Peter and Mary (Masses) Wright. She was a graduate of North Haverhill Academy, and worked for Lancaster Furniture Company making grandfather clocks.

She enjoyed reading, being outdoors and gardening in her spare time.

A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bath, NH at 12 PM, Monday, August 3, 2020.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

See www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net for further information.

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
