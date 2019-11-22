|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Victor Amenta Jr., of Leominster, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Nov. 19th, 2019. Born in 1942, he was the son of Victor and Mary Amenta of Winchendon. He leaves his beloved wife Carol (Gordon) Amenta. They celebrated their 53rd Wedding Aniv. in October 2019, with family and friends. Vic leaves a son Christopher and his wife Tamara (Woodward) Amenta, a Granddaughter Vyanne Mae and a sister Kathleen (Amenta) Kachinsky and her husband Paul, along with several nieces and nephews.
Vic earned 2 college degrees attending college at night, while working full time days at Foster Grant. He started in the printing room and held many positions during his 23 years with the company. His final position was in the Purchasing Dept., supporting the Engr. Dept. and the Corporate Negotiating Committee.
Vic graduated Cum Laude from Mount Wachusett Community College, earning and Associate of Science Degree in Business Technology. He also graduated Cum Laude from Clark University, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration.
Vic enjoyed competitive pistol shooting, earning a Lifetime Masters Qualification from the N.R.A., was also qualified as Expert, by the New England Police and Mass. National Guard. In his younger years, he loved to fish and hunt. Vic was also active in the Eastern States Beagle Club. In his later years Vic enjoyed landscaping, gardening and playing golf. He was a strong supporter of the Veterans.
Amenta
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff of the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care for their diligence, attending to Vic's needs. If you would like to support their work, you may forward a donation in Vic's Memory to: VNA Care, ATTN: Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 108, Danvers, MA 01923.
To light a candle, or leave a message of condolence, visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Victor Amenta Jr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019