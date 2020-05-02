Victor Berrios 61
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 17, 1958 - April 25, 2020

Fitchburg

Victor Berrios, 61, died Saturday at home after a lengthly illness with his family at his bedside. Victor was born in San Juan, P.R. son of Antonio Berrios Santiago and Juana Garcia. At an early age the family moved to Boston. He has lived in Fitchburg for 25 years. Victor was a jack of all trades, being able to build or repair most anything. He lastly was employed as a roofer. Victor loved fishing, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Beside his mother, Victor leaves his companion of forty years Michelle Jolliemore, his daughters Victoria S. Jolliemore-Berrios and Denise Little. His sons Aaron and Andrew Jolliemore-Berrios. His brother Angel Berrios and sister Marta Berrios, His grandchildren Anthony, Isaac, Aiden, Cynae, Sophia, Leah and Owen.

Funeral services are private.boskfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Victor Berrios, 61

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved