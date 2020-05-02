September 17, 1958 - April 25, 2020
Fitchburg
Victor Berrios, 61, died Saturday at home after a lengthly illness with his family at his bedside. Victor was born in San Juan, P.R. son of Antonio Berrios Santiago and Juana Garcia. At an early age the family moved to Boston. He has lived in Fitchburg for 25 years. Victor was a jack of all trades, being able to build or repair most anything. He lastly was employed as a roofer. Victor loved fishing, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Beside his mother, Victor leaves his companion of forty years Michelle Jolliemore, his daughters Victoria S. Jolliemore-Berrios and Denise Little. His sons Aaron and Andrew Jolliemore-Berrios. His brother Angel Berrios and sister Marta Berrios, His grandchildren Anthony, Isaac, Aiden, Cynae, Sophia, Leah and Owen.
Funeral services are private.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 2, 2020.