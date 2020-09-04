Fitchburg- Victoria E. (Kamuda) Banks, 71, passed away on Monday, August 31st at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Victoria was born in Burlington, VT on June 25th, 1949. She attended college in Boston before making her home in central Massachusetts.Victoria is survived by her children, Christopher Ludena of Fitchburg; Kevin Ludena and his wife, Kathryn of Scarborough, Maine; Catherine Saari and her husband, David of Scarborough, Maine; David Ludena and his girlfriend, Virginia Menezes of Fitchburg; and by her grandchildren, Nathaniel and Benjamin Ludena, Analia and David Saari.In her many years spent as a waitress, Vicky was beloved by colleagues and customers alike. But her favorite roles by far were as "Ma" to her children and "Mimi" to her grandchildren.Victoria enjoyed her retirement and spent her time gardening, watching police dramas, swimming, or munching on a good piece of chocolate. She loved spending time with her family, cooking enough to feed an army, and telling a lifetime's worth of stories. Forever a friend to animals, her bird feeder was always busy, while her cats could always find a warm lap and a treat.BanksDue to the current times there will be no calling hours; a private service will be held.The Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg is assisting the family.