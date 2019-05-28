Vincent D. Spadafora

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Vincent D. Spadafora, 78 years old, of Leominster, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in his home after an illness. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Nancy A. (Spacciapoli) Spadafora, his two daughters Lynne P. Spadafora of Waltham and Lori A. Spadafora of Norwood, his son Vincent Gregory Spadafora and his wife Charlotte of Pelham, NY and his two grandsons Thomas and Arthur Spadafora. He was predeceased by his sister Jemma Baker in 2007.



Vin was born April 28,1941, in Leominster, son of Vincent and Rose (DiMassa) Spadafora and lived here most of his life. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1958 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Saint Anselm College in 1962. He was an officer in the Massachusetts National Guard. Vin was a founding partner and vice president of sales at ESP Lock Corp. in Leominster.



SPADAFORA - A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm, at the Doubletree Hotel, Leominster. Burial in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.