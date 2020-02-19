|
|
of Fitchburg, MA; 87
Vincent Leon LaRue, 87 of Fitchburg, MA, born June 18, 1932 in Indianapolis IN, died after a short illness January 21, 2020 in UMass Memorial Hospital, Leominster, MA surrounded by his children. As the youngest of the family, he fit the mold as a jokester. Siblings George Jr., Luise, and Paul, and parents George LaRue and Luise LaRue, all predeceased him. Raised in Indianapolis near the race track, he was enamoured with motor sports for his entire life. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Vince was later stationed at Fort Devens until 1955, when he met and married Irene M. Boudreau in Athol, and resided there for 20 years. They had six loving children, Daniel, Lee Ann, Jacklyn, Douglas, Donald, and David, all surviving. He had 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Vince moved to and resided in Fitchburg for nearly 50 years. He leaves many local friends, including Dustin, Kerry, and Chanell who he considered extended family. He loved the city where he worked at Anwelt in Sales/Marketing and over the years was active in St. Joseph's Parish, competitive darts at the Eastwood Club, acting in plays with Fitchburg State, volunteer work with Fitchbury MOC. A lifetime highlight supporting his new found passion for local theatre, was a trip to Edinburgh Scotland to perform. For 40 years, he enjoyed summer camping in York Maine.
LaRue
Calling hours will be 4 - 6 pm on Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 at Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA, and all are welcome to attend A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA at 11 AM on Monday, Feb 24, 2020. Burial with Military Honors will be in Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA @ 1p.m. The family would like to thank his neighbors and the people of Fitchburg who assisted Vince as he aged. The acts of kindness allowed him to live at the humble residence which he loved until his passing. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing.
Michael S. Alario – Director - Owner.
View the online memorial for Vincent Leon LaRue
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020