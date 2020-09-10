1/1
Vincent M. DeLibertis
1947 - 2020
Vincent Michael DeLibertis, a lifelong resident of Fitchburg, passed away on April 29 at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Vinny was born to Roland and Christina (Marotta) DeLibertis on November 4, 1947. He was a 1965 graduate of Fitchburg High School where he was an accomplished track athlete, and graduated from Bridgewater State College. After graduation, he taught social studies in Fitchburg.

During his youth and adulthood, he took great interest in and was extremely knowledgeable about local waterways and wildlife. He was fond of fishing and boating, loved to cook, and was an avid New England Patriots fan.

His generosity, humor, and broad smile will be remembered by those who loved him.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Michael. Vinny is survived by his brothers Roland and John; daughter Tania, son-in-law and two grandsons, as well as extended family and friends.

DeLibertis

A prayer will be said upon his internment at a private ceremony.



View the online memorial for Vincent M. DeLibertis


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Rest peacefully, old friend.
FHS Class of 1965
