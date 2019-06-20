lifelong resident of Leominster; 95



LEOMINSTER



Vincent "Sharky" P. Tiberio, 95 years old, of Leominster died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Sterling Village. He is survived by his cousin Franca Lerza, her husband Anthony Lerza and her son David Lerza of Nashua, NH. He was born in Leominster on October 5, 1923, son of Antonio and Assunta (Salvatore) Tiberio and was a lifelong resident.



Sharky graduated from Leominster High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a bartender for many years. He was a member of St. Anna Parish and a former member of Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24th at 12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 11 - 12 pm in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







