Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Tiberio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent P. "Sharky" Tiberio


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent P. "Sharky" Tiberio Obituary
lifelong resident of Leominster; 95

LEOMINSTER

Vincent "Sharky" P. Tiberio, 95 years old, of Leominster died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Sterling Village. He is survived by his cousin Franca Lerza, her husband Anthony Lerza and her son David Lerza of Nashua, NH. He was born in Leominster on October 5, 1923, son of Antonio and Assunta (Salvatore) Tiberio and was a lifelong resident.

Sharky graduated from Leominster High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a bartender for many years. He was a member of St. Anna Parish and a former member of Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster.

Tiberio

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24th at 12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 11 - 12 pm in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Vincent "Sharky" P. Tiberio
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now