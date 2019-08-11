|
of Westminster, MA
Westminster, MA
Virginia was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, teacher, artist, photographer, friend, and so much more. She died peacefully at home in Westminster, MA from complications of surgery and pneumonia. She was age "52". Her real age is only available on a need to know basis.
Virginia was raised in Roslindale, MA, by her father (Ralph Stanley Miller) and step-grandmother, "Nana" because her mother (Alice C. Whittemore) died in childbirth when Virginia was age 4. She raised her family in Stoughton, MA. Since 1973, Virginia resided in Westminster, MA. Her retreat and legacy was her family cabin in Limerick, ME.
Her education included five years at Simmons College in Boston resulting in an RN and Bachelors degree. Later in life, Virginia switched to teaching. She earned a Masters of Education from the then named Fitchburg State College (Fitchburg University) in 1975; proving you are never too old to learn and inspiring others to further their education. Her forays into expanding her knowledge and skills included participating in far too many classes and seminars to list here.
Her work experience included working for Milton Hospital as an RN in the Emergency Room, CCU, and more. When she became a teacher at Montachusett Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg MA, she would work part-time on the weekends at Birchwood Manor Nursing Home to maintain her nursing skills.
Most recently her activity calendar included participating 3 days a week in the Circle of Artists in Westminster, MA. COA is an organization which encourages artists of all abilities to come and improve their skills by sharing with each other. Virginia took violin lessons weekly and was a member of the Fitchburg State Community Orchestra where she played second and third violin. This Orchestra is comprised of students, faculty, and community members who practice once a week and perform various concerts in the area.
Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Adrian John Krul, son-in-law Len Mailloux, and great-grandson Beckett. She leaves behind her children; Dianne Mailloux, Karin Cyr and son-in-law Rick Cyr, and Dana Krul and daughter-in-law Marcia Meyer-Krul. Her grandchildren will miss her, including Derek Andelloux and partner Meg Andelloux, Nathan Donnelly, Brett Mailloux and his wife Hope Mailloux, Amy Corpus, Michael Krul and his wife Caitlin Krul, and Adriane Baird and her wife Maddie Baird. Virginia will be remembered to her great-grandchildren Danica, Jordana, Parker, and Natalie; and step-great-grandsons Spencer, Tyler, Matthew, and Ethan. Her Cocker Spaniel companion, Zoe, will be cared for by Dana and Marcia.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Westminster Community Center (69 West Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473) at 2 PM followed by a showing of her art project "Carnival of Animals" and refreshments.
Ginny loved flowers, but in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to either of the following charities in Virginia's name:
1. The Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, INC (csrne.org) P.O.Box 162 Greenfield NH 03047 #603-547-3363 E-Mail: [email protected]
2. VNA Hospice & Palliative Care. Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers MA 01923 or www.vnacare.org/donors #888-663-3688 X1365 or X1402 or E-Mail [email protected]
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is handling arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019