FitchburgVirginia F. Hanson passed away peacefully in her family home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Herbert. She was born in Fitchburg on December 15, 1921. Virginia graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1939. She was a regular and proud attendant at the Fitchburg High School Alumni meetings. After high school Virginia worked at the Harry Doehla Card Company in Fitchburg.In 1943, while working at the Fitchburg USO club, she met the love of her life, Herbert K. Hanson, who was stationed in England during WWII. The couple was reunited when Herbert returned to Fitchburg from the war on December 25, 1945. They married on January 27, 1946.Virginia leaves her four children, H. Kenneth, Richard and his wife Elizabeth, Christa and her husband Frederick and Stephen and his wife Vivian. Eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was well known in the greater Fitchburg area for her beautiful and professional wedding, anniversary, birthday and special occasion cakes that she lovingly baked, decorated, delivered and set up. Virginia was known for her prolific flower and vegetable gardens from which she found great joy.As a Life long member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Virginia was active on many committees, church activities and organizations. She is the last church member to have known any of the original church charter members.Her funeral services will be held privately with her family on Friday, November 20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1200 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420.