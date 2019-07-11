of Fitchburg; 70



Fitchburg



Virginia "Ginny" F. (Haugh) Maxim, 70 of Fitchburg died Tuesday evening, July 09, 2019 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester after an illness.



Ginny was born in Roxbury July 6, 1949 daughter of William and Mabel (Clark) Haugh. She was raised in Reading where she graduated from Reading High School in 1967. In 1978 she moved to Fitchburg raising her family with her husband of 40 years, Bruce Maxim who died in 2012. Ginny had worked for Home Depot in Leominster and before this for many years at Cumberland Farms in Fitchburg. Ginny loved to knit and was very active in the community coaching the Pop Warner Cheerleaders, taking care of the statistic for the Fitchburg High School Basketball team, a member of the Central Massachusetts Warriors Basketball Assoc., active with the Above The Rim basketball Training and active with Fitchburg Street Hockey.



She leaves her sons; Nick (Geoffrey) and his wife Dawn of Louisville Kentucky, Patrick of Fitchburg and David and his wife Marie of Victor N.Y., Albert Ortiz who was considered another son, a sister Florence Jones and her husband Robert of New Market N.H., 2 brothers; Buddy Haugh and his wife Nancy of York Maine and Clark Haugh and his wife Margie of Cape Coral Florida, her grandchildren; Stella, Tyler, Devan, Brody and Sydney, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Brian who died in 1977.



Maxim



Calling hours will be held Monday evening, July 15, 2019 from 6 until 9pm in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2pm in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallan St., Winchendon, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in Ginny's memory may be made to: New England Veterans Liberty House, 599 Canal St., Lawrence, MA 01841 or Fitchburg Youth Football and Cheerleaders Inc, 27 Franklin Rd., Fitchburg, MA. Funeral services under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft.







View the online memorial for Virginia "Ginny" F. Maxim Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 11, 2019