LEOMINSTER
On April 8, 2020, Virginia Marie Julian Lagoy transitioned into eternal life surrounded by her children following a lengthy illness. Born on November 15, 1923, Virginia was a life-long Leominster resident.
She was an exceptional wife, outstanding mother and talented homemaker. She was the widow of Lionel Lagoy who died in 1983. She leaves behind seven children, Jeanne Brown of the Villages, FL, Margaret DeHorsey of Fitchburg, Andrea Grant of Leominster, Jacqueline Pelnar of Leominster, Richard Lagoy of Nottingham, NH, Robert Lagoy of Leominster and Edward Lagoy of West Hartford, CT. She leaves a brother, John Julian. Also remaining are 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Virginia was a WW2 veteran serving in the rank of Chief Yeoman in the Navy Waves. She was a member of the Leominster Homemakers, Number Six Schoolhouse, Leominster Chapter of AARP, Leominster Seniors, Leominster Art Association, the Health Alliance Guild, The Plastic Museum and the National Wildlife Foundation. She was a gifted needleworker, seamstress, crafter and cook.
Lagoy
Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Burial will be private.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2020