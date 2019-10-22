|
|
Fitchburg-Virginia H. McCarthy, 94, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Heywood Hospital after an illness.
Virginia, Ginny or as she joking liked to be called, "Virgin," was born on April 24th, 1925 in Lynn MA., daughter of George L. and Vivian (Aldus) Stone.
She spent her early years growing up in Lynn and Salem, moving to Fitchburg in the late 30's when her father was recruited as a shoe cutter by one of Fitchburg's famous shoe mfg., Anwelt Shoe.
She attended Fitchburg schools and graduated in 1942, just as many of her classmates went off to fight in WWII.
She had a wide and varied career. In her youth she worked on Main St. doing window displays at the local Sears & Roebuck store. It was here she met the love of her life, her late husband Eugene "Mac". Together, they had three sons, two who died in childbirth and her surviving son, Jack McCarthy of Ashburnham. She had extended family in Wendell, ID, especially Keith Wert, whom she loved and spoke with often.
In later years she held many positions from Tilton & Cooke, Independent Lock, Foster Grants and others. Her favorite job was managing the House of John L. Bailey, a candy store on Main St. in Fitchburg. In her retirement she loved cooking and everyone always looked forward to her homemade candies at Christmas, especially her peanut butter chocolate bombs. She enjoyed many years traveling with Mac to their favorite vacation spot in Myrtle Beach, S.C. There as "snow birds" they made many new friends from Ohio, Canada, Tennessee, and other places around the country.
Ginny was always quick with a laugh or a good joke and was loved by many of her good friends whom she spent time with enjoying Scrabble, Bingo, and an occasional trip to Mohegan Sun.
She was proud to recently find out, through the efforts of her granddaughter Carolynn, that her family had been traced back as original passengers on the Mayflower in 1620.
She spent most of her life living in Fitchburg with the home she bought on Rollstone St. The past few years she spent at Heywood Wakefield Commons in Gardner. She was always the life of the party and has made many new friends at Heywood Commons.
She will be missed by her son, Jack and his wife Kathy Coulson-McCarthy of Ashburnham; grandchildren, Carolynn & Marc McCarthy - Luescher of Harvard, Melissa & Edward Hermann of Townsend, Brad and Wan Coulson of Ashburnham and Rod Coulson of Louisville, KY.; great grandchildren, Alex Pulaski-McCarthy, Leon Dell'era, Owen & Kirsten Hermann, Curtis, Samantha, Ryan and Michael Coulson.
There will be no calling hours, however, a short church service and memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
View the online memorial for Virginia McCarthy
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019