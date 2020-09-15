1/
Virginia Ortiz
Fitchburg

Virginia Ortiz, 69 of Fitchburg died Friday, September 11, 2020 in Health Alliance Hospital Leominster. Virginia was born December 29, 1940 in Adjuntas Puerto Rico daughter of Juan and Carmen Rosado.

She leaves her children; Juan Manuel Ortiz and Alex Ortiz both of Fitchburg, Carlos Luis Ortiz of Groton and Annabell Ellington of Lawrence, her sister Maria Rosa Rosado of Fitchburg, grandchildren; Christine Marie Ortiz, Sarah Ortiz, Chrystal Lynn Moulton- Ortiz, Markeesha Vincent, Staci Quinn and Vanessa Ortiz and 11 great grandchildren.

A calling hour with funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 16th from 10 until 11am will be held under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home ,99 Summer St Fitchburg with burial to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home
132 Woodland
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-2355
