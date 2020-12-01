Sun City, AZ
Virginia Roberta (D'Angelillo) Dower was called home to the Father on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a very short illness.
Born on May 10, 1935, she was the daughter of John and Bernice Nevada (Coleman) D'Angelillo. She lived in Ashby, MA and was graduated from Ashby High School in 1953. She married John Dower in 1956 and moved to Fitchburg, MA where she later lived on Lawrence St. for 53 years and raised their four children. She moved to Sun City, AZ in 2017 "to get away from the cold and snow" where she lived with her husband and two of her daughters.
Her working career began as a bookkeeper at Sears & Roebucks; later she became a cafeteria lady at St. Bernard's Elementary School keeping a watchful eye on her children as they attended school; and finally, for over 20 years, she worked as the parish secretary and bookkeeper at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Her hobbies and interests revolved around music, art, and reading. She was a dedicated member of the St. Bernard's Church choir for over 42 years and was a skilled painter leaving many canvases to be cherished by her family. More than anything, she loved to read. She especially liked mystery and "who-done-it" stories, as fast as James Patterson could write them she would read them. And when she wasn't spending time visiting or on the phone with family or friends, Virginia – aka, Verg, Gini, Ninny – often played Words With Friends or mahjong on her ubiquitous iPad.
She is survived by her husband John of 64 years; her children, Rev. Daniel Dower of Longview, Texas, Doreen Dower of Sun City, AZ, Dona Dower of Sun City, AZ, and Deanna and husband Peter Zarrella of Hudson, MA ; granddaughters, Giuliana Zarrella of Brighton, MA, and Gabrielle Zarrella of Portsmouth, NH; her brother John and his wife Elaine D'Angelillo of Townsend, MA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus De Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA, officiated by Virginia's son, Rev. Daniel Dower. The funeral mass will also be live-streamed on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/stmaryslongview/
.
Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. All Covid-19 protocols are in effect at the funeral home and at church. A mask and social distancing is required to enter both the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Virginia's name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at StJude.org/donate
and be sure to select the "Dedicate my donation" option. St. Jude envelops will also be available at the funeral home.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.
Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner. View the online memorial for Virginia Roberta (D'Angelillo) Dower