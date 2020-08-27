97 Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Westminster
Virginia (Eastman) Samuli, 97Virginia (Eastman) Samuli, 97, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Leominster Hospital after an illness.
She was the wife 58 years to the late Kauku Samuli who died in 2001.
Virginia leaves one son, John Samuli and his wife Bette of Palm Desert, CA; one daughter, Diane Walters and her husband John of Townsend; four grandchildren, Kathy Jenezon and her husband James of Pleasanton, CA, Eric Samuli and his wife Julee of Seeley Lake, Montana, Jayson Samuli and his wife Kristine of Pleasanton, CA and Rebecca Walters and her husband Degory Brownell of Kingston, MA and nine great-grandchildren.
Virginia was born in New York City, New York on January 10, 1923, a daughter of the late Albert and Hilda (Fredericksen) Eastman. She lived in Westminster for the past 73 years and New York prior to moving to Westminster. She was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Westminster, where she was a Sunday School superintendent, a member of the alter guild, the church choir and many other church activities. She enjoyed cooking and baking, Virginia was a very independent and loving lady. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Virginia will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 Noon, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1 Hager Park Road, Westminster, MA 01473.
Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Road, Westminster, MA 01473
There are no calling hours
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Our Savior Lutheran, P.O. Box 459, Westminster, MA 01473.
Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net
)
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors. View the online memorial for VIrginia (Eastman) Samuli