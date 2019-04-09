Vivian Pauline (Tourigny) Evers

formerly of Leominster, MA



Vivian Pauline (Tourigny) Evers was born May 29, 1922 in Leominster, MA to Agnes (ne Martin) and Eugene Liodore Tourigny. She attended Mt. St. Mary's Academy in Manchester, NH, where every Sunday Mr. Tourigny would visit and take her to their favorite ice cream parlor. She later attended St. Bernards in Leominster, MA and graduated from Leominster High School.



Engaged during World War II, Vivian, like so many others, watched her fiance go overseas, not knowing whether he'd come home. Unsure whether Vivan would like the environment of Cheyenne WY, her fiance's hometown, Mr. Tourigny bought her a train ticket west to meet her potential in-laws and expose her to the different landscape. She loved the west and her fiance's family.



In 1946, Vivian married Clarence J. "Cokey" Evers, and in 1947, daughter Gina Kay was born.



In 1955, the family moved to Ordway, Colorado, where they owned and operated Evers Motor Company, a Ford dealership.



They moved to Longmont, CO in 1963 and opened CJ's Liquors.



In 1984, Clarence and Vivian began traveling, visiting countries in Asia and Europe, until Clarence's health declined.



In November of 1995, Vivian lost her husband. Still open to new experiences, she returned to traveling. She took a cruise on the QE 2, was one of the elite few to fly on the Concorde, attended classes at the Cordon Bleu in Paris, and took a cruise to Alaska.



In 2005, she took her last trip to the east coast to visit family and toured the plastics factory her father had built. Originally named United Comb and Novelty, it is now called United Solutions and remains in the family, owned by Vivian's nephew, Edward W. Zephir, Jr.



Vivan loved to host parties, especially around the holidays. Her sense of fashion, gracious personality, highlighted by her gourmet cooking made a sure recipe for success.



Vivian never lost her unbendable will, her appreciation of beauty, love of "out of this world" food, or her sense of style.



She is survived by her sister Jeanne Zephir (Ed), her daughter Gina Kay, her grandson Chris Wilson and a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews.