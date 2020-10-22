FitchburgMAViviane (Croteau) Percival, 90, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, in The Highlands in Fitchburg.Viviane was born in Fitchburg on August 24, 1929, a daughter of the late Omer and Rachel (Courtemanche) Croteau and was a lifelong resident of the City. She was a 1947 graduate of St. Bernard's High School.She had worked in the cafeteria of St. Bernard's High School prior to her retirement in 1998.Viviane enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch, word searches and road trips with her friends. She was an active member of the Fitchburg Senior Center and enjoyed their bus trips. She was also an ardent New England Patriot fan.Her husband, Arthur L. Percival died in 1986. She leaves her three daughters, Susan McGlone and her husband Mark of Kingman, AZ, Debra Nelson and her husband Gary of Westminster and Rachel Snyder and her husband Greg of Ashburnham; her son-in-law Russell Platt of Fitchburg, five grandchildren, Linda and her husband Jeremy Vandivere, Michelle and her husband Keith Paskell, Glenn Nelson, Sean Nelson, and Michael Rouleau; four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Aiden, and Olivia.In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Platt, a brother, Norman Croteau, and her step-mother, Yvonne Croteau.Her family would like to thank Donna, Jill, Lisa, and all the courageous staff on the 2nd floor at The Highlands for giving their Mom the care and comfort of a family when they were unable to be there.A memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's' Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Resident's Activity Fund, The Highlands, 335 Nichols Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.