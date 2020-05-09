Viviane (Croteau) Percival
1929 - 2020
of Fitchburg; 90

FITCHBURG

Viviane (Croteau) Percival, 90, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 in the Highlands in Fitchburg.

Viviane was born in Fitchburg on August 24, 1929 a daughter of the late Omer and Rachel (Courtemanche) Croteau and was a lifelong resident of the City. She was a 1947 graduate of St. Bernard's High School.

She had worked in the cafeteria of St. Bernard's High School prior to her retirement in 1998.

Viviane enjoyed knitting, cross stitch, word searches and road trips with her friends. She was an active member of the Fitchburg Senior Center and enjoyed their bus trips. She was also an ardent New England Patriot fan.

Her husband, Arthur L. Percival died in 1986. She leaves her three daughters, Susan McGlone and her husband Mark of Kingman, AZ, Debra Nelson and her husband Gary of Westminster and Rachel Snyder and her husband Greg of Ashburnham; her son-in-law Russell Platt of Fitchburg, five grandchildren, Linda and her husband Jeremy Vandivere, Michelle and her husband Keith Paskell, Glenn Nelson, Sean Nelson and Michael Rouleau; four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Aiden and Olivia.

In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Platt, a brother, Norman Croteau and her step-mother, Yvonne Croteau.

Her family would like to thank Donna, Jill, Lisa and all the courageous staff on the 2nd floor at the Highland's for giving their Mom the care and comfort of a family when they were unable to be there.

Percival

A private funeral service will be held by the family followed by a burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Public calling hours will be held in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg followed by a memorial Mass in St. Joseph's Church at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the activities department at the Highlands.



View the online memorial for Viviane (Croteau) Percival


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Viviane's passing, I worked with her at St. Bernard's cafeteria, what a nice lady, she was such a happy person and full of funny stories, the world has lost a great lady, till we meet again Vivi. Love Claire
Claire Boudreau
Friend
May 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. She was a wonderful lady and a great friend to the Pepins. May she Rest In Peace.
Mike Pepin
Friend
