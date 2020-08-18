LEOMINSTER
Walter Setzco passed away peacefully at the family home surrounded by his children. He was born in his Harvard, MA home in 1922 to Russian Immigrants where he grew up playing in the woods and the barn with lifelong neighborhood friends. Since he went to school in Harvard, he enjoyed telling people he was a Harvard graduate. He then attended Worcester Trade School.
Walt was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Bernice Chesbrough Setzco. He leaves behind a long legacy of 5 children – Donald Setzco - TX, Jane (& Tom) Adams - NH, Howard (AKA Chuck) Setzco – NC, Barbara (& John) Lard – NH & FL, and Susan (& Jack Walker) Kobus – MA. 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Family meant the world to him and he was always ready and willing to help in whatever way he could.
A proud WWII veteran, Walt served in the US Navy on the USS Octans during WWII where he spent 2½ years in the South Pacific. He was later recalled to serve during the Korean War.
Walt was known for his sense of humor and always willing to prank his friends. He enjoyed many social activities and people often gravitated toward him due to his personality as well as genuine care and concern for others. He was a proud man with a gentle soul.
In addition to being an avid hunter and outdoorsman, he also loved to travel worldwide with his wife and fellow Shriners.
As a General Contractor in Leominster and surrounding towns, he renovated many businesses in Leominster and Fitchburg for several decades. His skills and strong work ethic was always present in everything he did.
Walt was a longtime member of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster, where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher.
Walt was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Wilder Lodge Masonic Temple, Leominster & Fitchburg Shrine club (past President), Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company, the Royal Order of the Jesters and Worcester County Deputy Sheriff. He was a founding member of what is now the Aleppo Temple Shrine Clown Unit. He was also a member of the Elk's where he enjoyed volunteering at their Bingo nights.
Among other community activities he was a Past President of the No. 6 School House Community Center and a rescue diver for the Leominster Civil Defense team.
For many years he has enjoyed getting together with his "Coffee Group" where they attempted to solve all the world's problems and simply enjoyed each other's company.
Walt will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A private service will be held at Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, with internment at The Cathedral of the Pines, in Rindge, NH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Walt's request donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
– Boston, Attn: Donation Dept, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
\boston in memory of Walter Setzco. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Walter Setzco