Worcester, MAWanda Griselle Alvarez passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Worcester, MA. Wanda was born July 16, 1968 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Teresa M. Duenas and the late Gabriel V. Alvarez. She received a certificate in cooking, a skill she used as a PCA (Patient Care Assistant).Wanda loved cooking and baking, spending time with her grandchildren, the arts, butterflies and anything purple. She was also an avid collector of scented candles, monkeys, and stars. Her food was always great, her style eclectic and her laugh was loud. She is survived by her 6 children; Kiara, Gisemi, Richard, Nathaniel, Shylene and Angel; 8 grandchildren; mother; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.Her family will have a memorial service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlor at 838 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610.