1/1
Wanda Griselle Alvarez
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Worcester, MA

Wanda Griselle Alvarez passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Worcester, MA. Wanda was born July 16, 1968 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Teresa M. Duenas and the late Gabriel V. Alvarez. She received a certificate in cooking, a skill she used as a PCA (Patient Care Assistant).

Wanda loved cooking and baking, spending time with her grandchildren, the arts, butterflies and anything purple. She was also an avid collector of scented candles, monkeys, and stars. Her food was always great, her style eclectic and her laugh was loud. She is survived by her 6 children; Kiara, Gisemi, Richard, Nathaniel, Shylene and Angel; 8 grandchildren; mother; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Her family will have a memorial service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlor at 838 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610.



View the online memorial for Wanda Griselle Alvarez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved