Warren B. "Duke" Willard, 85 years old of Leominster, died Friday, January 31st at home after a long illness.
Warren was born August 22, 1934 in Worcester, MA, the son of the late, John B. and Nellie (Rixham) Willard and came to Leominster many years ago. He leaves his son, Brad Willard and his wife Diane of Ashburnham, 2 daughters, Sharon Zayas and her husband David Maranda of Nashua, NH, and Tamera Walsh and her husband Dan of Leominster, 3 grandchildren, Anthony, Jaimie and Ryan, and 5 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Logan, Isabelle, Gabriel and Lily, and his sister Leila Kane of Leominster. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra L. (Peters) Willard in 2018, and his brother Robert Willard.
In his late teens, he was a Golden Glove Boxer. He then went to work as a mechanic for John Deere for 18 years, later going to work as a mechanical technician building X-ray machines for XRE until his retirement. Warren loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, but his true passion was archery. He was an archer for over 50 years, traveling to compete where he won several trophies, including 3 gold medals and a silver medal at the Senior Olympics. He was a member of the Leominster and Lunenburg Sportsmen's Club, and was always more than willing to help others and teach the sport of archery.
We would not have been able to fulfill Warrens end of life wishes without the assistance of Montachusett Home Health Care, Health Alliance Home Health & Hospice, and Judy Brown, of Trinity Home Health Services.
A funeral service for Warren will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. A calling hour will precede the service from 10~ 11 am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers donations in Warrens memory may be made to Trinity Home Health Services, 22 Winchendon Rd. Ashburnham MA. 01430 www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020