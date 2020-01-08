|
of Leominster; 85
Warren J. Jacks, 85, of Leominster, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Irving and Elizabeth (Bogul) Jacks. Having lost his father when he was a year old, his mother left him in the hands of his paternal grandmother, who had immigrated from Germany during the tumultuous years prior to WWII. He learned to fend for himself, work hard for every dime he earned and developed an instinct to survive in a world that he viewed owed him nothing. Yet, despite the challenges of his early years, he found his true calling as patriot and family man. He leaves a loving family that includes his son Warren Jacks, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Feeding Hills, MA; his daughter, Paulette Sheppard and her husband Mark of Leominster; four grandchildren; Joseph Fortin and his wife Stephanie of Lunenburg, MA; Stephanie Wholey and her husband Timothy of Fitchburg, MA; Nicholas Jacks and his wife Olivia of Wichita Falls, TX; Lindsay St. Jean and her husband Adam of Dorchester, MA; three great-grandchildren; Adaline and Finn Jacks and Theodore Wholey, his sisters in-law; Elaine Corcoran and Janet Corcoran, his brother in-law Robert Shevett; loving nieces and extended family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta (Bobbi), his daughters, Cheri and Roberta, his sister, Lucille Shevett and his brother in-law Paul Corcoran.
He grew up in the Bronx, entering the Air Force in 1952 at 18 years of age. He became a U.S. Air Force Navigator and rose to a rank of Major at the time of his retirement. He served in the Vietnam War, where he received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 1966 and the Merit Commendation Medal as well as numerous other commendations. He was innately a man of peace and served his country honorably. He retired after 20 years and followed his military service with a successful career in high technology, performing financial management roles at Digital Equipment Corporation until his retirement in 1992. During this time, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from Fitchburg State College in 1983. His was a life of service to both country and family. Having lost his wife in 1967, when she was only 30 years old, he devoted his life to his children and grandchildren.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Victor Ramos, his care taker and friend, for the love and support he provided.
He loved spending time with his family; there wasn't anything more important to him and they were all devoted to him. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, good food and good wit. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and humble man. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services for Warren will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West Street, Leominster, MA, burial with military honors will follow at St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020