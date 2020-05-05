LEOMINSTER
Wayne Albert Alexander, 77, of Leominster, Massachusetts unexpectedly succumbed to cancer on Sunday, April 26th and heaven welcomed a beloved and jolly soul.
Wayne was born February 18th, 1943 in Leominster, MA. Son of Albert "Blackie" Alexander and Yola (Navaroli) Alexander. While he spent the majority of his life living in the Leominster area, he spent many years living in Atlantic Beach, Florida before returning to New England upon retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Marion (Rice) Alexander, his brother Frank Alexander and his wife Doris, daughters Heidi Alexander-Allain, Tammy Leger and son Anthony Alexander. Stepchildren Donald Killilea & wife Jean, Debra Ranno, Lori Hatfield and husband Jack, Maureen Skrydlinski and husband Steve, and Mary Ellen Bunce. He had many loving grandchildren, nieces and extended family. Wayne was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Robert Allain and his stepdaughter Barbara Derleth.
He was a United States Navy and Army Reserve Veteran and enjoyed military history along with telling his own military stories which many consisted of him being sent to the brig for his playful antics. He retired from maintaining the world class golf course at Marsh Landing in Ponte Vedre, Florida which was a dream job for him as he enjoyed golf and the warm weather but still missed the New England seasons.
He was a talented painter and his work hung in the Fitchburg Art Museum while many still hang in family member's homes. His baking was second to none as he loved cooking but was especially creative when baking his delicious homemade breads. He made ice-tea the old-fashioned way by sitting in the sun and had written several manuscripts with a dream of being published someday. He could light up any room with his huge grin and abundant sense of humor.
He enjoyed reading, playing bingo, fried chicken and buffets, watching the Red Sox and going to Jacksonville Jaguar games, playing slot machines at the casino and his scratch tickets. He appreciated and loved the time he spent with his wife as they were inseparable since they first traveled Florida together in 1983. He was a kind father and growing up every Friday night he would take his children and the neighborhood kids to friendly's for dinner and ice cream. He was always full of cheer and laughter was so important to him as he gave his children the priceless gift of true happiness and love.
He treasured every second he was able to spend with his granddaughter Shelby who he adored, she never called him just grampy but "goofy grampy" because he was always being silly, watching princess movies, having tickle fights and playing just about anything to make her smile. Special times with grandsons Steve, Josh and Jessie when they were young, always joking and pulling pranks just to keep them laughing. Celebrating his grandkids birthdays and a special time at a trampoline park where he could spend time with Dylan, Destiny and Jonathan while having the entire family together.
He will reunite with his mother and father in heaven and sit around the dinner table sharing in a meal, laughing and reminiscing as he especially cherished those times and missed them dearly. His daughter Heidi will miss celebrating their shared birthday together as it was such a special day for them both. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him as he was a remarkable man.
A graveside service will be held on a later date at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Gardner, Massachusetts. There are no calling hours.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 5, 2020.