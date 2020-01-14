|
|
Leominster
Wayne K. Hellijas, 72 passed away on Sunday, January 12 peacefully at home with his family. Wayne was born on February 3,1947 in Seward, NY a son Kenneth and Hulda Hellijas.
Wayne is survived by his wife 51 years, Phyllis E. (Madden) Hellijas of Leominster, three sons, Darrin Hellijas and his partner, Angelina Quartarone of Fitchburg, Kevin Hellijas and his wife, Tracy of Shirley, Cody Hellijas of Leominster, one daughter, Michelle Murin and her husband, John of Fitchburg, three brothers, Maver France, David Hellijas, Paul Hellijas, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.
Wayne was previously employed at General Electric, Borden Chemical and US Pack Inc.
He served his country overseas in the US ARMY during the Vietnam War.
Wayne was a member of Franco American Club and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #477.
He was a NY Yankees fan, enjoyed golfing and NASCAR.
Wayne's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family especially at family cookouts where he was the "grill master".
Hellijas
Calling hours are from 10:00 - 12:00 (noon) on Thursday, January 16 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA.
Burial will be private.
View the online memorial for Wayne K. Hellijas, 72
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020