Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
Wendy A. (Roach) Schilbach


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wendy A. (Roach) Schilbach Obituary
of Ashburnham; 64 ASHBURNHAM Wendy A. (Roach) Schilbach, 64, of Ashburnham, died Saturday, April 20, at UMass Medical Center, after an illness. Wendy was born September 29, 1954, in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Joseph K. and Ruth L. (Sjoberg) Roach. Wendy had an Associate Degree in Art and a Bachelor Degree in Education. She taught for 30 years at Headstart and also Our Father's House both in Fitchburg. Wendy's kind and caring manner will be greatly missed by her many friends. She loved living on the water in Ashburnham and spending time in Maine. She enjoyed entertaining and trying new recipes. She also loved to shop and enjoyed going to yard sales. Her husband, Winfred "Fred" K. Schilbach, died February 17, 1999. She leaves four step daughters, Deborah Langlois of Winchendon, Donna Nikolla of Sturbridge, Dale Davis of Gardner, and Cindy Bourbeau; her Godson, Rick Fiskaali of Ashburnham; several step grandchildren. Schilbach Calling hours are Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. The funeral will follow at 12:00 Noon all at Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks, 105 Central St., Gardner. Burial will be private at Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Homes 105 Central St. Gardner is assisting the family with arrangements



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019
