William A. Roberts
former longtime resident of Townsend
TOWNSEND - William A. Roberts, 76, of Hudson, FL, former longtime resident of Townsend, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Newport Richey, FL.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May, 8, 2019 at 11AM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Calling hours in the Funeral Home will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 3, 2019