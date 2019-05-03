Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
William A. Roberts

former longtime resident of Townsend

TOWNSEND - William A. Roberts, 76, of Hudson, FL, former longtime resident of Townsend, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Newport Richey, FL.

His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May, 8, 2019 at 11AM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Calling hours in the Funeral Home will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 3, 2019
