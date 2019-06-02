Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brodeur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Brodeur

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William D. Brodeur Obituary
William D. Brodeur
of Hilton Head, SC

Of Hilton Head, SC, William D. Brodeur, an avid golfer and former football star who loved nothing more than cocktails and stories with a roomful of family or friends, died April 12 in Hilton Head, SC. He was 79.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. in St. Joseph's Church, Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now