William D. Brodeur
of Hilton Head, SC
Of Hilton Head, SC, William D. Brodeur, an avid golfer and former football star who loved nothing more than cocktails and stories with a roomful of family or friends, died April 12 in Hilton Head, SC. He was 79.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. in St. Joseph's Church, Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 2, 2019