of Leominster LEOMINSTER William "Will" D. Manduca, 49, died April 19, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. After a year-long battle with pulmonary fibrosis caused by a short telomere syndrome, Will, surrounded by his family and close friends, was lifted up in love with a toast expressing heartfelt appreciation of his life.



He was born July 2, 1969, in Leominster, son of the late Vincent, Sr. and Maxine (Maffitt) Manduca. After graduating from Leominster High School in 1987, Will attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell while lovingly and selflessly caring for his mother who passed in 1990.



That same year Will began his career at the Massachusetts Department of Correction. For 28 years he served proudly at the Charles Street Jail, MCI Shirley, MCI Concord, and most recently as a Captain at NCCI Gardner. While he was a long-standing and by-no-means humble winner of the Professional Appearance Award for years on end, he considers his greatest accomplishment his time leading the investigative team who were recognized by the Department for their outstanding work with the Beyond Excellence Award in 2014.



In 2010, on his birthday, Will met the love of his life, Carrie Duff. Shortly thereafter, he met the young lady who became his best friend, Carrie's daughter, Isabel. Will, Carrie, Carrie's son Brendan and Isabel seamlessly became a family. In the 8 years they had together, Will and Carrie packed in a lifetime of love and adventures centered around their children, travel, and many glorious drives with the top down in one of Will's meticulously cared for cars.



He leaves his wife, Carrie E. Duff, of Leominster; his children, Brendan and Isabel Byrne; his brother, Vincent, Jr. and sister-in-law, Kristin Manduca, of Leominster; niece, Mary Lynn Manduca and nephew, Jack R. Manduca, both of whom made him extremely proud. He also leaves his Corrections family, too numerous to list, but a family to him in the deepest and most loyal way.



Will's family would like to thank the staff at the Brigham: the MICU staff, the 10B staff (who arranged a beautiful wedding ceremony for Will and Carrie), and, most especially, the entire team in the Thoracic ICU for their exceptional care, kindness and compassion. Calling hours are Thursday, from 4-7 pm, at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. A celebratory service will be held Friday, April 26, at 10 am, also at Brandon Funeral Home. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, c/o ECMO Program, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Donations may also be made online through their website: https://giving.brighamandwomens.org.







