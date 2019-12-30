|
William E. Creamer Jr., a loving husband and father, who lived life to the fullest, died on Dec. 23, 2019 after suffering a heart attack while on vacation in Florida. He was 68.
Bill was born on Feb. 1, 1951, a son of William E. "Buzz" and Josephine Mary Creamer. He grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Boston Latin High School. He was a 1973 graduate of Boston State College.
Following graduation, he began a longtime career as a business manager at the former Digital Equipment Corporation. The company was later acquired by Compaq Computer Corp. and then by Hewlett Packard Company, where he retired from in 2011.
Bill and Nancy were married on Oct. 30, 1998. They shared passions for traveling and adventure. A highlight of their life together was mountain climbing, especially at Mount Washington in New Hampshire and Mount Katahdin in Maine.
They vacationed in Florida and Aruba every year and made special trips to Iceland, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Bill was a beloved member of the YMCA in Fitchburg since 1981. He taught many exercise classes throughout the 1980s and 1990s. In recent years, he went to the YMCA every day (to S, S & S).
He was a longtime member of the Westbrook Commons Condo Association, most recently serving as president.
Bill loved doing Cryptoquip and Sudoku puzzles. A highlight of his day was watching General Hospital and talking about the episodes with his wife and daughters.
He was predeceased by his former wife, Lorraine Creamer; and his brother, John Creamer.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Creamer and his children, Melissa, Gillian and Matthew Creamer, all of Fitchburg; and Melanie Creamer, of South Portland, ME. He also leaves his step-daughter, Kelley Gammell, of Fitchburg. He will forever be missed by his grandchildren, Iliana, Amari, Kathryn and Kylie.
He is also survived by his sister, Anne Powers, of Dorchester, MA, and several nephews. Bill also leaves his great friend, Steve Kosuda, who he looked after for many years.
We will miss him every day. We take comfort in knowing he will always be in our hearts.
Family and friends will gather from 9 am to 11 am, followed by a service at 11am, Thursday, January 2 at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. in Fitchburg, followed by a burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Be Like Brit Foundation, which was an organization close to Bill's heart. The Be Like Brit Foundation, Inc. is located at 66 Pullman St. Worcester, MA. 01606. (508) 886-4500. www.Belikebrit.org.
