William E. Wallace, 98



William E. Wallace, age 98, died peacefully while in hospice care at the Mary Ann Morse nursing home in Natick, MA. He was born November 21, 1920 in St. Petersburg, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Barbara, on April 28, 2017.



"Bill" Wallace graduated from the US Coast Guard Academy, class of 1944. He served in WWII upon graduation and saw action in Normandy during D-day and in Okinawa in the Pacific. He worked as an engineer at GE in Fitchburg, MA for 33 years, retiring in 1981. He was an active member of St. Leo's Church in Leominster.



He leaves his younger brother Bob and his wife Felicia, his four children, Michael Wallace and his wife Patricia of Framingham, MA, David Wallace and his partner Mandy of Lenox, MA, Diane Montgomery and her husband Mark of Framingham, MA and Mark Wallace and his wife Susan of Madison, CT, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



His cremated remains will be buried at St. Leo's Cemetery beside his wife Barbara during a private ceremony for the family.



Condolences can be sent to his son Michael Wallace, 14 Grove St., Framingham, MA 01701 and will be communicated to his family. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary